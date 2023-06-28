The United States is encouraged by recent efforts of Armenia and Azerbaijan to engage productively on the peace process and will continue to assist them any way that we can to build on that momentum, U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said at a June 27 press briefing.

June 28, 2023, 13:09 U.S. vows continuous support to Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The United States is pleased to host Foreign Minister Mirzoyan of Armenia and Foreign Minister Bayramov of Azerbaijan to facilitate negotiations this week as they continue to pursue a peaceful future for the South Caucasus region. Secretary Blinken was honored to welcome the foreign ministers at the opening meetings this morning at the George P. Schultz National Foreign Affairs Training Center. The Secretary met both individually with each minister, and held a meeting with the two of them together, and emphasized in each meeting that direct dialogue is the key to resolving issues and reaching a durable and dignified peace. The United States is encouraged by recent efforts of Armenia and Azerbaijan to engage productively on the peace process, and we will continue to assist them any way that we can to build on that momentum. Today was the first day of meetings that will continue through Thursday, and we will have further updates as the week goes on,” Miller said.