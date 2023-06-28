U.S. National Security Advisor, Turkish counterpart discuss recent developments in Russia

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke by phone on June 27 with Akif Cağatay Kiliç, Spokesperson and Chief Advisor to the President of Türkiye.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 28, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: They discussed ‘recent developments in Russia and our continued support for Ukraine as it defends itself against Russian aggression, as well as Türkiye’s efforts to ensure a renewal of the Black Sea Grain Initiative,’ the White House said in a readout.

The U.S. and Turkish officials agreed on the importance of continued stability in the Aegean, with Mr. Sullivan welcoming constructive engagement between Türkiye and Greece.

“They also discussed preparations for the upcoming NATO Summit in Vilnius. Mr. Sullivan underscored the United States’ view that Sweden should become a member of NATO as soon as possible,” the White House added.