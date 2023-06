The Ministry of Defense of Artsakh Republic has released the names of the fallen troops.

June 28, 2023, 09:54 Defense Ministry releases the names of the fallen troops

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Artsakh Republic Defense Army servicemen who were killed as a result of the Azerbaijani bombardment on June 28 are Armo Abgaryan, Samvel Torosyan, Yervand Tadevosyan and Gagik Balayan.