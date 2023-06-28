As of 7 a.m., the situation along the contact line is relatively stable. The Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Artsakh will make an additional release on the servicemen who were killed in action in the wake of another provocation by Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Artsakh reported.

June 28, 2023, 08:37 Defense Ministry will make an additional release on the killed servicemen

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: ''We urge mass media representatives and social network users not to disseminate unspecified information, but to follow only official news.''