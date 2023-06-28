“On June 28, starting from 1:30 a.m., the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened artillery fire in the direction of Martuni and Martakert, using UAVs as well.

June 28, 2023, 08:30 Azerbaijani armed forces opened artillery fire in the direction of Martuni and Martakert, 4 dead

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: There are 4 casualties from the Armenian side.

“The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, continuously spreading disinformation in previous days as if the units of the Defence Army violate the ceasefire, and, in particular, on June 27, by disseminating a false statement about the wounding of the Azerbaijani AF serviceman by the Armenian side fire, created an informational basis for another provocation. The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Artsakh will make an additional statement,” the Artsakh Republic Ministry of Defense added.