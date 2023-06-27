Artsakhpress

The enemy in every possible way hinders the implementation of agricultural works.Machkalashen community leader

The mulberry harvest is in the final stage in the Machkalashen community of the Martuni region of the Republic of Artsakh.

STEPANAKERT,  JUNE 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress", Lernik Avanesyan, the head of the Machkalashen community, noted that the harvest had started at the beginning of June, in the Amaras valley.

Нет описания."Due to the recent heavy rains and strong wind, we have lost most of the harvest.

The residents of the village have planted various vegetable crops. We hope that the results will be satisfactory. Only then we will they be able to solve the food problem to some extent,'' the head of the community noted.

Нет описания.According to him, they have not been able to cultivate the vineyards to the planned extent, because the Azerbaijani positions are trying in every possible way to hinder the implementation of agricultural works.

 


     

Politics

Artsakh Foreign Minister Meets with Former PACE Deputy, Member of France-Artsakh Friendship Circle René Rouquet

On 26 June, Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Ghazaryan received former member of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe and member of the France-Artsakh Friendship Circle René Rouquet who arrived in Yerevan on a working visit, Artsakh MFA stated.

U.S. Secretary of State to meet with Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers

The United States continues to believe that peace is within reach between Armenia and Azerbaijan and direct dialogue is the key to resolving the remaining issues and reaching a durable and dignified peace, U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said at a press briefing on June 26.

President Harutyunyan held a working meeting

On June 26, President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan held a working meeting.

Armenia PM, Iran president discuss regional developments

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia had a telephone conversation with President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi of Iran, the Prime Minister's Office.

Armenia MFA spox: We highly value messages in US Congress aimed at ensuring rights, security of Karabakh people

Ani Badalyan, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia, expressed gratitude to the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission  of the US Congress.

Alen Simonyan expects progress from forthcoming round of talks with Azerbaijan

Speaker Alen Simonyan of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia has expressed optimism over the upcoming foreign ministerial talks with Azerbaijan in the U.S., telling reporters on Monday that “progress” can be expected from the meeting.

We sincerely thank our US friends for their unwavering and principled position. Artsakh MFA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh welcomes the hearing on "Safeguarding the people of Nagorno-Karabakh", held on 22 June by the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission of the US Congress.

Economy

Government of Armenia to provide additional 2,9 billion AMD to Artsakh to help mitigate social tension

The Armenian government will provide an additional 2,9 billion drams to Artsakh Republic in the form of an “interstate loan” to help mitigate the social tension.

Armenian exports, re-exports to Russia grow 187%

Exports from Armenia to Russia grew 187% in 2022, with most of the figure comprising re-exports, Finance Minister of Armenia Vahe Hovhannisyan said Monday.

World Bank forecasts 4.4% economic growth for Armenia in 2023

Global growth has slowed sharply and the risk of financial stress in emerging market and developing economies (EMDEs) is intensifying amid elevated global interest rates, according to the World Bank’s latest Global Economic Prospects report.

Artsakh State Minister held consultation on energy and security issues

On June 5, Artsakh State Minister Gurgen Nersisyan held consultation on energy and security issues.

Due to the ongoing blockade, the decline in the GDP growth comprises more than 32%

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Artsakh Republic in January-March 2023, as compared to the previous year comprised 67.9%. The decline in the economy in real terms was 32.1%.

Almost 54 times less vehicle movement recorded during the blockade

During 150 days of blockade almost 54 times less vehicle movement was recorded than should have been in case of no blockade.

Society

The mulberry harvest is in the final stage in the Machkalashen community of the Martuni region of the Republic of Artsakh.

Residents of Yeghtsaogh and Lisagor, accompanied by peacekeepers, visited Stepanakert and returned

On June 26, residents from Yeghtsahogh and Lisagor communities of the region of Shushi of the Artsakh Republic, accompanied by Russian peacekeepers, visited Stepanakert and returned to their villages by minibus.

17 patients from Stepanakert transferred to Armenia specialized medical centers

On June 26, seventeen patients from the Republican Medical Center of Artsakh Republic were transported to specialized medical institutions of Armenia, with eleven companions as well as the mediation and escorting of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Artsakh Healthcare Ministry informs.

"Yeznik Mozyan" Vocational School summarizes the academic year

In the 2022-2023 academic year, 26 apprentices in various specialties graduated from the "Yeznik Mozyan" vocational school.

Azerbaijan installs concrete barrier on Lachin Corridor

Yesterday, on June 22, the Azerbaijani side engaged in another provocation and committed a criminal act by installing a concrete barrier to block the sole road connecting Artsakh and Armenia (Lachin Corridor), the Artsakh InfoCenter said in a press release.

Armenian Health Minister: There are patients in Artsakh whose treatment is possible solely in Armenia

All departments are doing everything through all channels to resolve this situation in Artsakh REpublic, to restore the normal movement of people and goods, Armenia’s health minister told reporters Thursday, News.am informs.

A group of representatives of the health sector received state awards

On June 21, on the occasion of the Day of Medical Workers, a group of devotees were awarded the title of “Honoured Doctor” by the decree of the President of the Republic of Artsakh.

Military

Azerbaijan fires at plant being built with foreign investment in Armenia’s Yeraskh village

The Azerbaijani military opened gunfire at 13:15, June 27 at the steel mill’s construction site in the Armenian village of Yeraskh.

Artsakh MoD: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire

The Azerbaijani military has again violated the ceasefire in Artsakh in four directions, the Artsakh Republic Ministry of Defense said.

Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire on a tractor working at Yeraskh factory

On June 24, at 11:10 am, units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire on a tractor working at a plant built at the foreign investments in Yeraskh.

Azerbaijani military again fires at farmer in Artsakh

Azerbaijani armed forces opened gunfire at a farmer in Artsakh on June 22, the Artsakh Republic Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

Shots fired from the Azerbaijani position in the direction of a residential house in Chankatagh village

On June 22, at 7:25 p.m., Zori Arakelyan (born in 1983), a resident of Cchankatagh village of Martakert region, called the duty unit of the regional department and reported that an irregular round of fire was fired from the Azerbaijani position in the direction of their house.

Azerbaijan violates ceasefire, Artsakh soldier wounded

The Azerbaijani military violated the ceasefire in Artsakh Republic around 13:00 on June 22 in the direction of Martakert region, wounding Defense Army serviceman Mher K. Hakobyan.

Azerbaijan falsely accuses Artsakh of opening fire

Azerbaijan has falsely accused the Artsakh Defense Army of shooting at its positions in a latest wave of disinformation campaign.

Analytical

Pashinyan's surrender of Artsakh to Azerbaijan is null and void

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has hinted repeatedly since the 2020 Artsakh War that Artsakh is a part of Azerbaijan. This has been his position for years. As a journalist, long before coming to power, he thought that Artsakh is a burden on Armenia.

Another Turkish attempt to attack Biden for recognizing the Armenian Genocide

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Interview

Iran to compete with Israel for influence in Azerbaijan, says expert

Azerbaijan doesn’t generally seek to fully cut off its relations with Iran but is rather aiming to push Iran to launch the Rasht-Astara section of the North-South corridor and build the 162km long railway, according to expert on Iran Harut Artin Arakelyan.

Without broad public support, it is not only impossible to assume the burden of responsibility, but also pointless. Samvel Babayan

Azerbaijan tried and is trying to compensate for the lack of any legal argument for its claims to Nagorno-Karabakh with aggression. Masis Mayilian

Photos

"The Little Creator".Cultural and Entertainment Event Held in Stepanakert
"The Little Creator".Cultural and Entertainment Event Held in Stepanakert
International Day of Children celebrated in Stepanakert
International Day of Children celebrated in Stepanakert
The Artsakh Championship of Japanese Shotokan Karate-do martial arts held in Stepanakert
The Artsakh Championship of Japanese Shotokan Karate-do martial arts held in Stepanakert
Artsakh celebrates Last Bell
Artsakh celebrates Last Bell
Videos

Culture

''Artsakh Little Singers'' Ensemble held reporting concert

An event dedicated to the 105th anniversary of the formation of the First Republic of Armenia held in Stepanakert

Azerbaijanis razed to the ground the Memorial of Glory perpetuating the memory of those fallen in the Great Patriotic War

The exhibition of the new collection of Shushi State Museum of Fine Arts opened in Stepanakert

Sport

Shant Sargsyan and Elina Danielian to compete at European Pairs Blitz Chess Championship

Armenia beat Wales 4-2 in Euro 2024 qualifier in Cardiff

Olivier Giroud to donate the proceeds from the auction to Artsakh

Sports event held in Stepanakert on the eve of International Children's Day

Diaspora

Bordeaux inaugurates Armenian cross-stone

Los Angeles intersection is named 'Republic of Artsakh Square'

Turkish-Armenians to become more ‘voiceless’,warns outgoing MP Paylan as Erdogan’s ‘nationalistic’ bloc secures majority

Park in Israel’s Petah Tikva named after Charles Aznavour

International

Putin thanks Russians for unity, vows to fulfill promise to Wagner fighters

EU foreign ministers approve 3.5 billion euro increase in military aid to Ukraine

Japanese PM to work with G7 leaders to respond to Russian situation - NHK

Biden, Trudeau discuss ‘situation in Russia’

