The mulberry harvest is in the final stage in the Machkalashen community of the Martuni region of the Republic of Artsakh.

June 27, 2023, 16:35 The enemy in every possible way hinders the implementation of agricultural works.Machkalashen community leader

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress", Lernik Avanesyan, the head of the Machkalashen community, noted that the harvest had started at the beginning of June, in the Amaras valley.

"Due to the recent heavy rains and strong wind, we have lost most of the harvest.

The residents of the village have planted various vegetable crops. We hope that the results will be satisfactory. Only then we will they be able to solve the food problem to some extent,'' the head of the community noted.

According to him, they have not been able to cultivate the vineyards to the planned extent, because the Azerbaijani positions are trying in every possible way to hinder the implementation of agricultural works.