On 26 June, Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Ghazaryan received former member of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe and member of the France-Artsakh Friendship Circle René Rouquet who arrived in Yerevan on a working visit, Artsakh MFA stated.

June 27, 2023, 15:41 Artsakh Foreign Minister Meets with Former PACE Deputy, Member of France-Artsakh Friendship Circle René Rouquet

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Foreign Minister expressed appreciation to René Rouquet for his constant attention to Artsakh and valuable contribution to the consistent strengthening of friendly relations between France and Artsakh.

The sides also discussed ways of addressing the current situation in and around Artsakh, as well as a range of humanitarian issues.