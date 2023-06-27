Bordeaux inaugurates Armenian cross-stone

An Armenian cross-stone was inaugurated on June 25 at a public park in central Bordeaux.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 27, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The ceremonial inauguration was attended by Bordeaux Mayor Pierre Hurmic, the Armenian consul-general to Lyon Narine Nikolian, officials from Nouvelle-Aquitaine, members of the Armenian community of France and the representative of the Diocese of France of the Armenian Apostolic Church.

Nikolian thanked the French government for recognizing the Armenian Genocide and supporting Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh), and noted the historic decision by President Macron on pantheonizing Missak Manouchian.

The cross-stone is dedicated to the victims of the Armenian Genocide, the martyrs of Nagorno Karabakh and the Armenians who died for France.