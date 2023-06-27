U.S. Secretary of State to meet with Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers

The United States continues to believe that peace is within reach between Armenia and Azerbaijan and direct dialogue is the key to resolving the remaining issues and reaching a durable and dignified peace, U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said at a press briefing on June 26.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 27, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “So, we certainly have a number of items we want to discuss,” Miller said when asked on the forthcoming Armenia-Azerbaijan foreign ministerial talks in Washington D.C. “I’m not going to read those out publicly, obviously. They’re very sensitive diplomatic discussions that will take place here. We expect the talks will commence tomorrow, on Tuesday, continue through Thursday of this week. Secretary Blinken will meet with the foreign ministers from both Azerbaijan and Armenia. We’ll have more details as the week progresses. We continue to believe that peace is within reach and direct dialogue is the key to resolving the remaining issues and reaching a durable and dignified peace,” the U.S. State Department spokesperson added.