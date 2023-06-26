President Harutyunyan held a working meeting

On June 26, President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan held a working meeting.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: Issues related to the military-political situation and solutions to the increasing humanitarian problems in result of the blockade were discussed.

President Harutyunyan emphasized the importance of operational assessment of needs and problems, as well as quick response on the part of relevant structures as the situation changes.

The meeting was attended by the Chairman of the National Assembly Artur Tovmasyan, the Minister of State Gurgen Nersisyan, heads of the law enforcement bodies, other officials.