On June 26, the Standing Committee on State and Legal Affairs of the National Assembly of the Artsakh Republic convened another session, led by the chairman of the commission Sevak Aghajanyan.

June 26, 2023, 17:13 The Supreme Court recognized the presidential election draft as conforming to the Constitution

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: The discussion of the package of projects "On amendments and additions to the Law on Foundations" and 5 other laws deriving from it were on the agenda. It was presented by Minister of Justice Srbuhi Arzumanyan.

With 4 votes in favor and 1 abstention the package was approved by the committee.

First Deputy Head of Artsakh President's Office Zhirayr Mirzoyan presented the issue of making an addition to the "Regulations of the National Assembly" Law.

The President of the Republic of Artsakh presented to the National Assembly a project on making an amendment (addition) to the 12th chapter of the Constitution of the Republic of Artsakh, which was adopted by the National Assembly in the first reading.

The draft law proposes to regulate the procedure for the election of the President of the Republic by the National Assembly in case the position of the President of the Republic becomes vacant during martial law.

The National Assembly appealed to the Supreme Court to determine the compliance of the project with the Constitution. The Supreme Court recognized the draft Constitution as conforming to the Constitution.

With the positive conclusion of the State Legal Commission, the project will be presented to the parliament session.