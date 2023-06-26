Residents of Yeghtsahogh and Lisagor, accompanied by peacekeepers, visited Stepanakert and returned

On June 26, residents from Yeghtsahogh and Lisagor communities of the region of Shushi of the Artsakh Republic, accompanied by Russian peacekeepers, visited Stepanakert and returned to their villages by minibus.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: Artak Hakobyan, the head of Yegtsahoghi community, informed "Artsakhpress".

"On Friday, residents of the neighboring communities of Hin Shen and Mets Shen, accompanied by the Russian peacekeepers, visited Stepanakert in order to purchase necessary household goods. We are trying to solve the constantly arising problems in some way, because our four villages in the Shushi region are under double blockade," said A. Hakobyan.