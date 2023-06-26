Armenia MFA spox: We highly value messages in US Congress aimed at ensuring rights, security of Karabakh people

Ani Badalyan, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia, expressed gratitude to the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission of the US Congress.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 26, ARTSAKHPRESS. “We highly value strong messages aimed at ensuring rights & security of Nagorno-Karabakh people, restraining use of force & building stability in region, voiced during hearing on ‘Safeguarding People of Nagorno-Karabakh’ at TL Human Rights of US Congress. Useful ahead of talks,” the Armenian MFA spokesperson wrote on Twitter.