June 23, 2023 19:42

Lachin Corridor blockade by Azerbaijan is a violation of the joint declaration. MFA Russia

Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, stated that Azerbaijan's blocking of the entrance to the Lachin Corridor is a violation of the joint declaration of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia, which leads to deepening of tensions, Zakharova said, commenting on the situation around the Lachin corridor.