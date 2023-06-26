On June 26, seventeen patients from the Republican Medical Center of Artsakh Republic were transported to specialized medical institutions of Armenia, with eleven companions as well as the mediation and escorting of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Artsakh Healthcare Ministry informs.

June 26, 2023, 15:11 17 patients from Stepanakert transferred to Armenia specialized medical centers

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: And seventeen patients, who had been transferred to Armenia for medical treatment within the framework of state funding, are expected to return to Artsakh during the day with ICRC vehicles, and together with eight accompanying persons.

31 children are undergoing treatment in the Arevik Medical Center. 5 of them are in neonatal and intensive care.

And 83 patients are receiving inpatient treatment at the Republican Medical Center, six of them are at intensive care units, and three of them are in critical condition.