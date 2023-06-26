Artsakhpress

17 patients from Stepanakert transferred to Armenia specialized medical centers

On June 26, seventeen patients from the Republican Medical Center of Artsakh Republic were transported to specialized medical institutions of Armenia, with eleven companions as well as the mediation and escorting of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Artsakh Healthcare Ministry informs.

STEPANAKERT,  JUNE 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: And seventeen patients, who had been transferred to Armenia for medical treatment within the framework of state funding, are expected to return to Artsakh during the day with ICRC vehicles, and together with eight accompanying persons.

31 children are undergoing treatment in the Arevik Medical Center. 5 of them are in neonatal and intensive care.

And 83 patients are receiving inpatient treatment at the Republican Medical Center, six of them are at intensive care units, and three of them are in critical condition.


     

Alen Simonyan expects progress from forthcoming round of talks with Azerbaijan

Speaker Alen Simonyan of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia has expressed optimism over the upcoming foreign ministerial talks with Azerbaijan in the U.S., telling reporters on Monday that “progress” can be expected from the meeting.

Armenia MFA spox: We highly value messages in US Congress aimed at ensuring rights, security of Karabakh people

Ani Badalyan, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia, expressed gratitude to the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission  of the US Congress.

Armenia PM, Iran president discuss regional developments

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia had a telephone conversation with President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi of Iran, the Prime Minister's Office.

We sincerely thank our US friends for their unwavering and principled position. Artsakh MFA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh welcomes the hearing on "Safeguarding the people of Nagorno-Karabakh", held on 22 June by the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission of the US Congress.

Problems related to food security were discussed by President Harutyunyan

On June 23, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan convened a meeting of the Security Council. 

Lachin Corridor blockade by Azerbaijan is a violation of the joint declaration. MFA Russia

Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, stated that Azerbaijan's blocking of the entrance to the Lachin Corridor is a violation of the joint declaration of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia, which leads to deepening of tensions, Zakharova said, commenting on the situation around the Lachin corridor.

Artsakh MFA calls on the international community to prevent Baku's war crimes and ethnic cleansing

The Artsakh Foreign Ministry issued a statement about the ongoing complete blockade of the country, calling on the parties that signed the trilateral declaration of November 9, 2020, and first of all, the Russian Federation, to take all necessary measures to ensure the steady and full implementation of the assumed international obligations, Artsakh MFA stated.

Government of Armenia to provide additional 2,9 billion AMD to Artsakh to help mitigate social tension

The Armenian government will provide an additional 2,9 billion drams to Artsakh Republic in the form of an “interstate loan” to help mitigate the social tension.

Armenian exports, re-exports to Russia grow 187%

Exports from Armenia to Russia grew 187% in 2022, with most of the figure comprising re-exports, Finance Minister of Armenia Vahe Hovhannisyan said Monday.

World Bank forecasts 4.4% economic growth for Armenia in 2023

Global growth has slowed sharply and the risk of financial stress in emerging market and developing economies (EMDEs) is intensifying amid elevated global interest rates, according to the World Bank’s latest Global Economic Prospects report.

Artsakh State Minister held consultation on energy and security issues

On June 5, Artsakh State Minister Gurgen Nersisyan held consultation on energy and security issues.

Due to the ongoing blockade, the decline in the GDP growth comprises more than 32%

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Artsakh Republic in January-March 2023, as compared to the previous year comprised 67.9%. The decline in the economy in real terms was 32.1%.

Almost 54 times less vehicle movement recorded during the blockade

During 150 days of blockade almost 54 times less vehicle movement was recorded than should have been in case of no blockade.

Residents of Yeghtsaogh and Lisagor, accompanied by peacekeepers, visited Stepanakert and returned

On June 26, residents from Yeghtsahogh and Lisagor communities of the region of Shushi of the Artsakh Republic, accompanied by Russian peacekeepers, visited Stepanakert and returned to their villages by minibus.

On June 26, seventeen patients from the Republican Medical Center of Artsakh Republic were transported to specialized medical institutions of Armenia, with eleven companions as well as the mediation and escorting of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Artsakh Healthcare Ministry informs.

"Yeznik Mozyan" Vocational School summarizes the academic year

In the 2022-2023 academic year, 26 apprentices in various specialties graduated from the "Yeznik Mozyan" vocational school.

Azerbaijan installs concrete barrier on Lachin Corridor

Yesterday, on June 22, the Azerbaijani side engaged in another provocation and committed a criminal act by installing a concrete barrier to block the sole road connecting Artsakh and Armenia (Lachin Corridor), the Artsakh InfoCenter said in a press release.

Armenian Health Minister: There are patients in Artsakh whose treatment is possible solely in Armenia

All departments are doing everything through all channels to resolve this situation in Artsakh REpublic, to restore the normal movement of people and goods, Armenia’s health minister told reporters Thursday, News.am informs.

A group of representatives of the health sector received state awards

On June 21, on the occasion of the Day of Medical Workers, a group of devotees were awarded the title of “Honoured Doctor” by the decree of the President of the Republic of Artsakh.

Mulberry harvesting started in Sarushen. The results are satisfactory

These days the residents of the Sarushen community of the region of Askeran of the Artsakh Republic are engaged in harvesting mulberries.

Artsakh MoD: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire

The Azerbaijani military has again violated the ceasefire in Artsakh in four directions, the Artsakh Republic Ministry of Defense said.

Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire on a tractor working at Yeraskh factory

On June 24, at 11:10 am, units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire on a tractor working at a plant built at the foreign investments in Yeraskh.

Azerbaijani military again fires at farmer in Artsakh

Azerbaijani armed forces opened gunfire at a farmer in Artsakh on June 22, the Artsakh Republic Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

Shots fired from the Azerbaijani position in the direction of a residential house in Chankatagh village

On June 22, at 7:25 p.m., Zori Arakelyan (born in 1983), a resident of Cchankatagh village of Martakert region, called the duty unit of the regional department and reported that an irregular round of fire was fired from the Azerbaijani position in the direction of their house.

Azerbaijan violates ceasefire, Artsakh soldier wounded

The Azerbaijani military violated the ceasefire in Artsakh Republic around 13:00 on June 22 in the direction of Martakert region, wounding Defense Army serviceman Mher K. Hakobyan.

Azerbaijan falsely accuses Artsakh of opening fire

Azerbaijan has falsely accused the Artsakh Defense Army of shooting at its positions in a latest wave of disinformation campaign.

Azerbaijani military opened gunfire at Armenia border positions

On June 22, at about 10:55 p.m. -12: 45 a.m. units of the Azerbaijani military opened fire from different caliber small arms against the Armenian combat positions located in the eastern -Verin Shorzha, Sotk- part of the frontier zone, the Armenian defense ministry said.

Pashinyan's surrender of Artsakh to Azerbaijan is null and void

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has hinted repeatedly since the 2020 Artsakh War that Artsakh is a part of Azerbaijan. This has been his position for years. As a journalist, long before coming to power, he thought that Artsakh is a burden on Armenia.

Another Turkish attempt to attack Biden for recognizing the Armenian Genocide

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Iran to compete with Israel for influence in Azerbaijan, says expert

Azerbaijan doesn’t generally seek to fully cut off its relations with Iran but is rather aiming to push Iran to launch the Rasht-Astara section of the North-South corridor and build the 162km long railway, according to expert on Iran Harut Artin Arakelyan.

Without broad public support, it is not only impossible to assume the burden of responsibility, but also pointless. Samvel Babayan

Azerbaijan tried and is trying to compensate for the lack of any legal argument for its claims to Nagorno-Karabakh with aggression. Masis Mayilian

"The Little Creator".Cultural and Entertainment Event Held in Stepanakert
"The Little Creator".Cultural and Entertainment Event Held in Stepanakert
International Day of Children celebrated in Stepanakert
International Day of Children celebrated in Stepanakert
The Artsakh Championship of Japanese Shotokan Karate-do martial arts held in Stepanakert
The Artsakh Championship of Japanese Shotokan Karate-do martial arts held in Stepanakert
Artsakh celebrates Last Bell
Artsakh celebrates Last Bell
''Artsakh Little Singers'' Ensemble held reporting concert

An event dedicated to the 105th anniversary of the formation of the First Republic of Armenia held in Stepanakert

Azerbaijanis razed to the ground the Memorial of Glory perpetuating the memory of those fallen in the Great Patriotic War

The exhibition of the new collection of Shushi State Museum of Fine Arts opened in Stepanakert

Shant Sargsyan and Elina Danielian to compete at European Pairs Blitz Chess Championship

Armenia beat Wales 4-2 in Euro 2024 qualifier in Cardiff

Olivier Giroud to donate the proceeds from the auction to Artsakh

Sports event held in Stepanakert on the eve of International Children's Day

Los Angeles intersection is named 'Republic of Artsakh Square'

Turkish-Armenians to become more ‘voiceless’,warns outgoing MP Paylan as Erdogan’s ‘nationalistic’ bloc secures majority

Park in Israel’s Petah Tikva named after Charles Aznavour

Protest action in support of Artsakh held in Paris

EU foreign ministers approve 3.5 billion euro increase in military aid to Ukraine

Japanese PM to work with G7 leaders to respond to Russian situation - NHK

Biden, Trudeau discuss ‘situation in Russia’

Erdoğan, Stoltenberg discuss events in Russia

