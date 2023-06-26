Alen Simonyan expects progress from forthcoming round of talks with Azerbaijan

Speaker Alen Simonyan of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia has expressed optimism over the upcoming foreign ministerial talks with Azerbaijan in the U.S., telling reporters on Monday that “progress” can be expected from the meeting.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 26, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “We can expect progress from the negotiations because I have to say that the talks are proceeding rather intensively and the proposals and discussions are giving results from both sides. In these changes, somewhere the Armenian side agrees to certain wording, while someplace the Azerbaijani side. At this moment I see that there is progress,” Simonyan told reporters.

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan has departed to Washington D.C. to hold another round of talks with the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.