Japanese PM to work with G7 leaders to respond to Russian situation - NHK

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says he will cooperate with other G7 leaders in responding to the situation in Russia, following the recent armed rebellion by the country's private military firm Wagner Group, NHK reported.
Speaker Alen Simonyan of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia has expressed optimism over the upcoming foreign ministerial talks with Azerbaijan in the U.S., telling reporters on Monday that “progress” can be expected from the meeting.
Ani Badalyan, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia, expressed gratitude to the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission of the US Congress.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia had a telephone conversation with President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi of Iran, the Prime Minister's Office.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh welcomes the hearing on "Safeguarding the people of Nagorno-Karabakh", held on 22 June by the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission of the US Congress.
On June 23, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan convened a meeting of the Security Council.
Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, stated that Azerbaijan's blocking of the entrance to the Lachin Corridor is a violation of the joint declaration of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia, which leads to deepening of tensions, Zakharova said, commenting on the situation around the Lachin corridor.
The Artsakh Foreign Ministry issued a statement about the ongoing complete blockade of the country, calling on the parties that signed the trilateral declaration of November 9, 2020, and first of all, the Russian Federation, to take all necessary measures to ensure the steady and full implementation of the assumed international obligations, Artsakh MFA stated.
The Armenian government will provide an additional 2,9 billion drams to Artsakh Republic in the form of an “interstate loan” to help mitigate the social tension.
Exports from Armenia to Russia grew 187% in 2022, with most of the figure comprising re-exports, Finance Minister of Armenia Vahe Hovhannisyan said Monday.
Global growth has slowed sharply and the risk of financial stress in emerging market and developing economies (EMDEs) is intensifying amid elevated global interest rates, according to the World Bank’s latest Global Economic Prospects report.
On June 5, Artsakh State Minister Gurgen Nersisyan held consultation on energy and security issues.
The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Artsakh Republic in January-March 2023, as compared to the previous year comprised 67.9%. The decline in the economy in real terms was 32.1%.
During 150 days of blockade almost 54 times less vehicle movement was recorded than should have been in case of no blockade.
On June 26, residents from Yeghtsahogh and Lisagor communities of the region of Shushi of the Artsakh Republic, accompanied by Russian peacekeepers, visited Stepanakert and returned to their villages by minibus.
On June 26, seventeen patients from the Republican Medical Center of Artsakh Republic were transported to specialized medical institutions of Armenia, with eleven companions as well as the mediation and escorting of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Artsakh Healthcare Ministry informs.
In the 2022-2023 academic year, 26 apprentices in various specialties graduated from the "Yeznik Mozyan" vocational school.
Yesterday, on June 22, the Azerbaijani side engaged in another provocation and committed a criminal act by installing a concrete barrier to block the sole road connecting Artsakh and Armenia (Lachin Corridor), the Artsakh InfoCenter said in a press release.
All departments are doing everything through all channels to resolve this situation in Artsakh REpublic, to restore the normal movement of people and goods, Armenia’s health minister told reporters Thursday, News.am informs.
On June 21, on the occasion of the Day of Medical Workers, a group of devotees were awarded the title of “Honoured Doctor” by the decree of the President of the Republic of Artsakh.
These days the residents of the Sarushen community of the region of Askeran of the Artsakh Republic are engaged in harvesting mulberries.
The Azerbaijani military has again violated the ceasefire in Artsakh in four directions, the Artsakh Republic Ministry of Defense said.
On June 24, at 11:10 am, units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire on a tractor working at a plant built at the foreign investments in Yeraskh.
Azerbaijani armed forces opened gunfire at a farmer in Artsakh on June 22, the Artsakh Republic Ministry of Defense said in a statement.
On June 22, at 7:25 p.m., Zori Arakelyan (born in 1983), a resident of Cchankatagh village of Martakert region, called the duty unit of the regional department and reported that an irregular round of fire was fired from the Azerbaijani position in the direction of their house.
The Azerbaijani military violated the ceasefire in Artsakh Republic around 13:00 on June 22 in the direction of Martakert region, wounding Defense Army serviceman Mher K. Hakobyan.
Azerbaijan has falsely accused the Artsakh Defense Army of shooting at its positions in a latest wave of disinformation campaign.
On June 22, at about 10:55 p.m. -12: 45 a.m. units of the Azerbaijani military opened fire from different caliber small arms against the Armenian combat positions located in the eastern -Verin Shorzha, Sotk- part of the frontier zone, the Armenian defense ministry said.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has hinted repeatedly since the 2020 Artsakh War that Artsakh is a part of Azerbaijan. This has been his position for years. As a journalist, long before coming to power, he thought that Artsakh is a burden on Armenia.
Azerbaijan doesn’t generally seek to fully cut off its relations with Iran but is rather aiming to push Iran to launch the Rasht-Astara section of the North-South corridor and build the 162km long railway, according to expert on Iran Harut Artin Arakelyan.
