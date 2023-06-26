Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says he will cooperate with other G7 leaders in responding to the situation in Russia, following the recent armed rebellion by the country's private military firm Wagner Group, NHK reported.

June 26, 2023, 17:26 Japanese PM to work with G7 leaders to respond to Russian situation - NHK

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: Kishida has been briefed by senior members of the Japanese National Security Secretariat on the developments in Russia, according to NHK.

The prime minister instructed officials to collect and analyze information in cooperation with other countries and respond to the situation in a flexible manner.

Kishida told reporters on Monday morning that he was informed of various developments in Russia, and that he will keep a close eye on the situation in the country. He stressed that it's important to ensure that he and other G7 leaders work together as the situation will continue to develop.

The Russian Wagner private military company led by Evgeny Prigozhin launched an insurrection in Russia that began on Friday evening. Prigozhin said his actions were a “march for justice” while the Kremlin said the mercenary group is committing mutiny.

The armed contractors managed to seize an army headquarters in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, with some forces marching on Moscow.