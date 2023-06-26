In the 2022-2023 academic year, 26 apprentices in various specialties graduated from the "Yeznik Mozyan" vocational school.

Narine Ishkhanyan, the executive director of "Yeznik Mozyan" Vocational School, told "Artsakhpress".

“I must mention that it is gratifying and important both for the administration and especially for the apprentices that they are able to find themselves in the labor market and to use the knowledge they have acquired in the school for the benefit of the Motherland," she noted.

Referring to the problems caused by the blockade, the director noted that at first, with the support of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports and the Ministry of Social Development and Migration, they were somehow able to provide students with three meals a day. At the moment they already have a problem with vegetables and fruits and some other products.