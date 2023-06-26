Biden, Trudeau discuss ‘situation in Russia’

United States President Joe Biden spoke over the phone with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday to discuss the situation in Russia, the White House said in a statement.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: “President Joe Biden spoke today with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada as part of his close coordination with Allies and partners following recent events in Russia. The leaders affirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine and discussed the situation in Russia,” the White House said.

Trudeau later tweeted that he’s discussed the situation in Russia also with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Russian Wagner private military company led by Evgeny Prigozhin launched an insurrection in Russia that began on Friday evening. Prigozhin said his actions were a “march for justice” while the Kremlin said the mercenary group is committing mutiny.

The armed contractors managed to seize an army headquarters in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, with some forces marching on Moscow.

However, on Saturday the Wagner chief agreed to stop the advance towards the Russian capital and return his troops to their bases in exchange for “security guarantees” as part of a deal with Moscow, brokered by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.