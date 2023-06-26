Artsakh MoD: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire

The Azerbaijani military has again violated the ceasefire in Artsakh in four directions, the Artsakh Republic Ministry of Defense said.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Azerbaijani troops opened small arms fire from 12:40, June 25 to 01:00, June 26 in the directions of Martuni, Askeran, Shushi and Martakert regions, the ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Moreover, the Azerbaijani military again targeted a farmer carrying out agricultural work on his tractor in the fields of Avdur community at 17:30, June 25

No casualties were reported.