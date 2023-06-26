Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had a telephone conversation with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Anadolu reports, citing Directorate of Communications.

June 26, 2023, 09:47 Erdoğan, Stoltenberg discuss events in Russia

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had a telephone conversation with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Anadolu reports, citing Directorate of Communications.

It was noted that the de-escalation of the situation in Russia prevented irreversible humanitarian disasters “in the Ukrainian field.”

President Erdogan expressed his hope that the recent events in Russia will become "a new milestone in the path to a just peace in Ukraine," the statement says.