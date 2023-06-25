The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh welcomes the hearing on "Safeguarding the people of Nagorno-Karabakh", held on 22 June by the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission of the US Congress.

June 25, 2023, 19:17 We sincerely thank our US friends for their unwavering and principled position. Artsakh MFA

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: ''We express our deep appreciation to all organisers and participants of this congressional hearing, including US Congressmen Chris Smith, James McGovern, Adam Schiff, Frank Pallone, Ambassador Sam Brownback, Michael Rubin, David Philips, former US Ambassador to Armenia John Evans, for their efforts to raise awareness of the illegal and belligerent aspirations of Azerbaijan and protect the rights of the people of Artsakh. The fact that the US congressmen called on the United States leadership to take all possible measures to ensure the protection of the civilian population of Nagorno-Karabakh and to prevent further tension that could lead to new war and crimes deserves special attention.

We are confident that holding hearings in this format is an important step both from a political and moral point of view, since the expansionist and militant policy of Azerbaijan is a serious challenge and threat not only to the Armenian people and statehood, but also to regional stability and the civilised world as a whole.

We sincerely thank our US friends for their unwavering and principled position and express the hope that holding such a hearing on the eve of the upcoming meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan next week in Washington can become an important impetus for addressing the issues and overcoming the security and humanitarian challenges facing the people of Artsakh,'' reads the statement.