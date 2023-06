On June 24, at 11:10 am, units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire on a tractor working at a plant built at the foreign investments in Yeraskh.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia informed.