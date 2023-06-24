EU introduces 11th package of sanctions against Russia

After four months of deliberations, the European Union agreed on the 11th package of sanctions against the Russian Federation, which for the first time in the EU's history includes the principle of extraterritorial restrictions, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: This means that the EU has given itself the right to impose sanctions against third countries and their businesses that ignore sanctions against Russia. The major purpose of the new package, according to comments made on Friday by the European Commission (EC) and the EU Council, is to force European corporations and the rest of the world to comply with the previous ten packages.