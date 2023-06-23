Lachin Corridor blockade by Azerbaijan is a violation of the joint declaration. MFA Russia

Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, stated that Azerbaijan's blocking of the entrance to the Lachin Corridor is a violation of the joint declaration of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia, which leads to deepening of tensions, Zakharova said, commenting on the situation around the Lachin corridor.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 23, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: "In connection with the closing of the entrance to the Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan, we draw attention to the fact that such actions are a violation of the provisions of the November 9, 2020 declaration of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia. Such steps lead to the escalation of tension and do not contribute to maintaining a normal atmosphere in the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia with the support of Russia," said Zakharova.

Russia calls on Baku to completely unblock traffic through the Lachin Corridor, and also emphasizes the importance of the consistent implementation of the tripartite agreements.