Politics

Lachin Corridor blockade by Azerbaijan is a violation of the joint declaration. MFA Russia

Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, stated that Azerbaijan's blocking of the entrance to the Lachin Corridor is a violation of the joint declaration of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia, which leads to deepening of tensions, Zakharova said, commenting on the situation around the Lachin corridor.

STEPANAKERT,  JUNE 23, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: "In connection with the closing of the entrance to the Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan, we draw attention to the fact that such actions are a violation of the provisions of the November 9, 2020 declaration of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia. Such steps lead to the escalation of tension and do not contribute to maintaining a normal atmosphere in the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia with the support of Russia," said Zakharova.

Russia calls on Baku to completely unblock traffic through the Lachin Corridor, and also emphasizes the importance of the consistent implementation of the tripartite agreements.


     

Politics

Artsakh MFA calls on the international community to prevent Baku's war crimes and ethnic cleansing

The Artsakh Foreign Ministry issued a statement about the ongoing complete blockade of the country, calling on the parties that signed the trilateral declaration of November 9, 2020, and first of all, the Russian Federation, to take all necessary measures to ensure the steady and full implementation of the assumed international obligations, Artsakh MFA stated.

U.S. congressional commission hearing warns of second Armenian Genocide against Artsakh

The Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission (TLHRC) of the United States Congress held a landmark hearing spotlighting Azerbaijan’s escalating aggression against the indigenous Armenian Christians of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), calling for sanctions against the Azerbaijani government in the face of a second Armenian Genocide taking place in the region, reported the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

EU Foreign Affairs Council to hold Armenia, Azerbaijan hearings on June 26

The Foreign Affairs Council of the Council of the European Union (EU) will hold a meeting in Luxembourg on June 26, during which hearings on Armenia and Azerbaijan will also take place.

Blinken, Fidan discuss Azerbaijan-Armenia relations

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan have discussed Azerbaijan-Armenia relations, news.am informs, citing Daily Sabah.

Sam Brownback calls for U.S. congressional Nagorno Karabakh Human Rights Act, section 907 sanctions against Azerbaijan

Former U.S. Senator and former United States Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom Sam Brownback has called on U.S. lawmakers to introduce a Nagorno Karabakh Human Rights Act that would clearly stipulate the standards of protecting the security of the Armenian population of Artsakh.

European Parliament delegation gets familiarized with security situation near Hakari bridge

The delegation from the Subcommittee on Security and Defense of the European Parliament joined the European Union Mission in Armenia (EUMA) patrol, led by Head of Mission Markus Ritter, to the area near the Hakari bridge from the Armenian side, leading to the Lachin corridor, for better understanding of the security situation on the ground. As news.am informs, this is noted in the official Twitter account of the aforesaid EU civilian monitoring mission in Armenia.

Economy

Government of Armenia to provide additional 2,9 billion AMD to Artsakh to help mitigate social tension

The Armenian government will provide an additional 2,9 billion drams to Artsakh Republic in the form of an “interstate loan” to help mitigate the social tension.

Armenian exports, re-exports to Russia grow 187%

Exports from Armenia to Russia grew 187% in 2022, with most of the figure comprising re-exports, Finance Minister of Armenia Vahe Hovhannisyan said Monday.

World Bank forecasts 4.4% economic growth for Armenia in 2023

Global growth has slowed sharply and the risk of financial stress in emerging market and developing economies (EMDEs) is intensifying amid elevated global interest rates, according to the World Bank’s latest Global Economic Prospects report.

Artsakh State Minister held consultation on energy and security issues

On June 5, Artsakh State Minister Gurgen Nersisyan held consultation on energy and security issues.

Due to the ongoing blockade, the decline in the GDP growth comprises more than 32%

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Artsakh Republic in January-March 2023, as compared to the previous year comprised 67.9%. The decline in the economy in real terms was 32.1%.

Almost 54 times less vehicle movement recorded during the blockade

During 150 days of blockade almost 54 times less vehicle movement was recorded than should have been in case of no blockade.

Society

Azerbaijan installs concrete barrier on Lachin Corridor

Yesterday, on June 22, the Azerbaijani side engaged in another provocation and committed a criminal act by installing a concrete barrier to block the sole road connecting Artsakh and Armenia (Lachin Corridor), the Artsakh InfoCenter said in a press release.

Armenian Health Minister: There are patients in Artsakh whose treatment is possible solely in Armenia

All departments are doing everything through all channels to resolve this situation in Artsakh REpublic, to restore the normal movement of people and goods, Armenia’s health minister told reporters Thursday, News.am informs.

A group of representatives of the health sector received state awards

On June 21, on the occasion of the Day of Medical Workers, a group of devotees were awarded the title of “Honoured Doctor” by the decree of the President of the Republic of Artsakh.

Mulberry harvesting started in Sarushen. The results are satisfactory

These days the residents of the Sarushen community of the region of Askeran of the Artsakh Republic are engaged in harvesting mulberries.

All non-urgent medical examinations, surgeries canceled in Artsakh Republic

Since June 15, Azerbaijan has completely blocked the two-way transferring of Artsakh medical patients and the supply of medical supplies and medicine to Artsakh by the Red Cross, the Artsakh Republic Ministry of Health informs.

Azerbaijan bans all humanitarian transportation through Lachin corridor

Azerbaijan has banned all humanitarian passenger and cargo transportation through Lachin Corridor.

Artsakh's Harav community will soon be provided with round-the-clock water. Community Leader

As a result of the ongoing blockade, the stone factory in the village of Harav of the region of Askeran of the Republic of Artsakh has been closed, and its workers have lost an important source of income.

Military

Azerbaijani military again fires at farmer in Artsakh

Azerbaijani armed forces opened gunfire at a farmer in Artsakh on June 22, the Artsakh Republic Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

Shots fired from the Azerbaijani position in the direction of a residential house in Chankatagh village

On June 22, at 7:25 p.m., Zori Arakelyan (born in 1983), a resident of Cchankatagh village of Martakert region, called the duty unit of the regional department and reported that an irregular round of fire was fired from the Azerbaijani position in the direction of their house.

Azerbaijan violates ceasefire, Artsakh soldier wounded

The Azerbaijani military violated the ceasefire in Artsakh Republic around 13:00 on June 22 in the direction of Martakert region, wounding Defense Army serviceman Mher K. Hakobyan.

Azerbaijan falsely accuses Artsakh of opening fire

Azerbaijan has falsely accused the Artsakh Defense Army of shooting at its positions in a latest wave of disinformation campaign.

Azerbaijani military opened gunfire at Armenia border positions

On June 22, at about 10:55 p.m. -12: 45 a.m. units of the Azerbaijani military opened fire from different caliber small arms against the Armenian combat positions located in the eastern -Verin Shorzha, Sotk- part of the frontier zone, the Armenian defense ministry said.

Artsakh MoD: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire

At around 4am Wednesday, the armed forces of Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire in the direction of the Martakert region of the Artsakh Republic by using small arms.

Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense disseminated another disinfomation

The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense (MoD) of Azerbaijan claiming that the Artsakh Republic Defense Army units opened fire, at around 8:10pm on Tuesday, in the direction of Azerbaijani positions located in the occupied territories of Shushi region of Artsakh is another disinformation.

Lachin Corridor blockade by Azerbaijan is a violation of the joint declaration. MFA Russia
Artsakh MFA calls on the international community to prevent Baku's war crimes and ethnic cleansing
Azerbaijan installs concrete barrier on Lachin Corridor
''Artsakh Little Singers'' Ensemble held reporting concert
U.S. congressional commission hearing warns of second Armenian Genocide against Artsakh
Analytical

Pashinyan's surrender of Artsakh to Azerbaijan is null and void

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has hinted repeatedly since the 2020 Artsakh War that Artsakh is a part of Azerbaijan. This has been his position for years. As a journalist, long before coming to power, he thought that Artsakh is a burden on Armenia.

Another Turkish attempt to attack Biden for recognizing the Armenian Genocide

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Interview

Iran to compete with Israel for influence in Azerbaijan, says expert

Azerbaijan doesn’t generally seek to fully cut off its relations with Iran but is rather aiming to push Iran to launch the Rasht-Astara section of the North-South corridor and build the 162km long railway, according to expert on Iran Harut Artin Arakelyan.

Without broad public support, it is not only impossible to assume the burden of responsibility, but also pointless. Samvel Babayan

Azerbaijan tried and is trying to compensate for the lack of any legal argument for its claims to Nagorno-Karabakh with aggression. Masis Mayilian

Photos

"The Little Creator".Cultural and Entertainment Event Held in Stepanakert
"The Little Creator".Cultural and Entertainment Event Held in Stepanakert
International Day of Children celebrated in Stepanakert
International Day of Children celebrated in Stepanakert
The Artsakh Championship of Japanese Shotokan Karate-do martial arts held in Stepanakert
The Artsakh Championship of Japanese Shotokan Karate-do martial arts held in Stepanakert
Artsakh celebrates Last Bell
Artsakh celebrates Last Bell
Videos

Culture

''Artsakh Little Singers'' Ensemble held reporting concert

An event dedicated to the 105th anniversary of the formation of the First Republic of Armenia held in Stepanakert

Azerbaijanis razed to the ground the Memorial of Glory perpetuating the memory of those fallen in the Great Patriotic War

The exhibition of the new collection of Shushi State Museum of Fine Arts opened in Stepanakert

Sport

Shant Sargsyan and Elina Danielian to compete at European Pairs Blitz Chess Championship

Armenia beat Wales 4-2 in Euro 2024 qualifier in Cardiff

Olivier Giroud to donate the proceeds from the auction to Artsakh

Sports event held in Stepanakert on the eve of International Children's Day

Diaspora

Los Angeles intersection is named 'Republic of Artsakh Square'

Turkish-Armenians to become more ‘voiceless’,warns outgoing MP Paylan as Erdogan’s ‘nationalistic’ bloc secures majority

Park in Israel’s Petah Tikva named after Charles Aznavour

Protest action in support of Artsakh held in Paris

International

U.S. to send $1.3 billion more aid to Ukraine

Pentagon admits that counter-offensive will be tough for Ukraine

2 UAVs shot down near military depot close to Moscow

West sees CSTO as threat, tries to breed discord — Lavrov

