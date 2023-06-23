Azerbaijan installs concrete barrier on Lachin Corridor

Yesterday, on June 22, the Azerbaijani side engaged in another provocation and committed a criminal act by installing a concrete barrier to block the sole road connecting Artsakh and Armenia (Lachin Corridor), the Artsakh InfoCenter said in a press release.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: Furthermore, in addition to establishing an illegal checkpoint and obstructing the road with armored vehicles, Azerbaijan is now actively impeding any movement, including those by the Red Cross and peacekeepers.

This incident serves as yet another illustration of the Azerbaijani authorities' criminal intent to isolate the people of Artsakh from the rest of the world and employ various repressive measures.