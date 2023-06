''Artsakh Little Singers'' Ensemble, adjunct to the Charles Aznavour Cultural Center performed in the hall of the center with a reporting concert for the academic year 2022-2023.

June 23, 2023, 12:09 ''Artsakh Little Singers'' Ensemble held reporting concert

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" informs, the concert program also summarized the results of the educational process of 2018-2023.

"There were times when we had 200 or more students, but due to various reasons, the number has decreased slightly. We have a student who moved to Artsakh with her family from the Russian Federation and started attending our ensemble with great pleasure.

We are instilling national consciousness in our children, because they should know our national dance and music well," Armen Hovsepyan, director of the Charles Aznavour Cultural Center, told "Artsakhpress" .