Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Politics

U.S. congressional commission hearing warns of second Armenian Genocide against Artsakh

The Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission (TLHRC) of the United States Congress held a landmark hearing spotlighting Azerbaijan’s escalating aggression against the indigenous Armenian Christians of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), calling for sanctions against the Azerbaijani government in the face of a second Armenian Genocide taking place in the region, reported the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

U.S. congressional commission hearing warns of second Armenian Genocide against Artsakh

U.S. congressional commission hearing warns of second Armenian Genocide against Artsakh

STEPANAKERT,  JUNE 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Today’s hearing both reflected and reinforced the growing pro-Artsakh Congressional consensus in support of an urgent reset in U.S. policy – starting with an end to all U.S. military assistance to Azerbaijan,” stated ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian. “The ANCA will continue to work with the broad coalition of faith-based, ethnic, and human rights organizations and Congressional leaders to defend Artsakh’s right to security and self-determination.”

The two-hour Capitol Hill hearing was hosted by TLHRC Co-Chairs Chris Smith (R-NJ) and James McGovern (D-MA) and included remarks by Congressional Armenian Caucus Co-Chairs Gus Bilirakis (R-FL) and Frank Pallone (D-NJ). Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) also submitted a written statement for the record. Titled “Safeguarding the people of Nagorno Karabakh”, the hearing included testimony by former U.S. Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom Sam Brownback, former U.S. Ambassador to Armenia John Evans, American Enterprise Institute Senior Fellow Michael Rubin, and Columbia University Director of the Peace-Building and Human Rights Program, Institute for the Study of Human Rights, David Phillips.

“You’ve got 120,000 Christians that are being strangled, blockaded by Azerbaijan,” explained Amb. Brownback, who recently returned from a Philos Project-led fact-finding mission to Armenia. “It’s against the peace agreement, it’s against what the International Court of Justice found, and yet it’s taking place. It’s being backed by Erdogan, who is probably the leading Islamist person in the world that’s pushing militant Islam.” Amb. Brownback recommended the introduction of a Nagorno-Karabakh Human Rights Act, which would clearly identify the minimum standards to safeguard the security of Artsakh’s Armenian population. Amb. Brownback also called for a Congressional delegation visit to Artsakh, noting that he and his delegation were blocked from entering Artsakh last week. On U.S. assistance to Azerbaijan, Amb. Brownback was adamant: “Unless Azerbaijan lifts that blockade, those Section 907 sanctions should be put in place by the President, by the Administration, and they ought to take place now if they will not lift this blockade.”

Michael Rubin, who also participated in the Philos Project Armenia fact-finding mission, was adamant about the implementation of U.S. laws to sanction Azerbaijan – including Section 907 of the FREEDOM Support Act, the Humanitarian Aid Corridor Act, and Magnitsky Act. “President Aliyev has changed, and grown more erratic over the last decade. I’d say his trajectory is almost analogous to what we saw with Saddam Hussein,” explained Rubin.

Phillips was direct in his assessment of Azerbaijan’s genocidal intent against Artsakh’s Armenian population. “It is clear from Aliyev’s actions and his hate speech that a second Armenian Genocide is underway. The Erdogan regime is a full partner. It has equipped Azerbaijan with the tools to implement its Armenophobia,” stated Phillips. He went on to discuss the documentation project he had launched on Azerbaijani and Turkish atrocities against Artsakh, geared to preserve evidence to deter future crimes and hold perpetrators accountable.

“I think our task today is simply to consider how to preserve the lives of the Armenians in Karabakh, in the face of a potentially genocidal threat,” explained Amb. Evans. “I certainly agree with the idea that the waiver of Section 907 ought to be rescinded.” Amb. Evans went on to urge US diplomats to “put the brakes on Turkish and Israeli arms sales to Baku. All the other members of the Minsk Group, and Turkey is technically a member of that group, but all the others had basically agreed to preserve the military balance in the Caucasus. Now Russia, of course, played the biggest role as a supplier to both sides, but when Israeli and Turkish high-tech drones and other equipment got in there, not to mention the F-16s, this really upset the situation and has brought us to where we are.”

Rep. Chris Smith, during dialogue with TLHRC hearing witnesses about U.S. efforts to address escalating Azerbaijani aggression, announced that he will soon be holding a second hearing – this time through the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Global Health, Global Human Rights & International Organizations, which he chairs – where U.S. Administration officials would be invited to outline their efforts to address the Artsakh crisis.

In opening remarks in today’s hearing, Rep. Smith noted, “Since 2020, Azerbaijan has been tightening a noose on Nagorno-Karabakh. Its forces have occupied much of the former territory and even territory of Armenia proper. […] As our government is leading discussions with Azerbaijan and Armenia leaders, we in Congress have a responsibility to ask where is all of this headed. […] Our country simply cannot accept a risk of genocide or of ethnic cleansing of Nagorno-Karabakh.”

TLHRC Co-Chair Rep. McGovern offered an overview of the Artsakh crisis and Azerbaijan’s aggression, asserting, “the bottom line is that the Armenian population in Nagorno-Karabakh understandably feels vulnerable and at risk. So, what do we do about this? What is the pro-human rights response here? It is to ensure civilian protection, which means taking any and all actions we can to prevent further escalation of tensions that could lead to more war and new atrocities.” Rep. McGovern noted his co-sponsorship of the Anti-Blockade Resolution (H.Res.108), spearheaded by Rep. Pallone and Rep. Bilirakis, which condemns Azerbaijan’s Artsakh blockade, calls for the cutting all military aid to Azerbaijan and expanding U.S. aid to Artsakh. The bi-partisan measure currently has over 90 co-sponsors. Rep. McGovern’s opening remarks are available here.

Rep. Bilirakis, who was among those chairing the commission hearing, stressed the importance of enforcing Section 907 restrictions on U.S. aid to Azerbaijan. “I appreciate the testimony from this esteemed panel and the calls for an end to the Section 907 waiver of the FREEDOM Support Act, which would prohibit the sale of military equipment to Azerbaijan. You’re selling it to Azerbaijan, it’s just like selling it to Turkey. There’s no justifiable reason to continue this waiver when Azerbaijan has clearly used this equipment to wage an aggressive war against Armenia, commit war crimes against innocent Armenians and enforce the current blockade.” Rep. Bilirakis pledged to continue working with the Congressional Armenian Caucus to stop the Section 907 waiver “until the United States can guarantee that no American-bought resources will be used to perpetuate humanitarian crises, genocidal campaigns, or target the innocent.”

Rep. Pallone, who submitted testimony for the record and offered remarks during the commission hearing, emphasized Azerbaijan’s genocidal intent in its ongoing aggression and blockade against Artsakh. “Aliyev has not been subtle about alluding to the Armenian Genocide when discussing Artsakh and removing people from there, nor has he attempted to hide his ongoing deadly incursions into Armenian territory,” stated Rep. Pallone. “He is clearly taking premeditated steps to remove the indigenous Armenian population from Artsakh and deprive them of the opportunity to live freely, democratically, and with dignity in the land of their ancestors – a clear sign of ethnic cleansing that we must not ignore.” Rep. Pallone noted that “it’s past time that the United States start better leveraging the diplomatic tools at our disposal, including sanctions, to finally bring this purposeful crisis to an end.” Citing reports of the continuation of Azerbaijan-Armenia talks in Washington DC next week, Rep. Pallone stressed, “I call on the Administration to take every action necessary to prevent Azerbaijan’s militaristic behavior from dictating the terms of a final agreement, as that will not lead to an equitable, lasting peace in the region.”

In written testimony submitted to the TLHRC hearing, Rep. Schiff (D-CA) expressed deep concern that “Artsakh has been used as a bargaining chip in the peace talks, without any representation.” He stressed that “it is the right of the people of Artsakh to live free of political, cultural, and economic oppression, and as a protector of democracy, the United States must continue to support and stand with the people of Artsakh to achieve the recognition it deserves among all nations.” Rep. Schiff outlined a series of steps the US must take to safeguard human rights in Artsakh, including imposing sanctions on Azerbaijan and ensuring “the protection and right to self-determination of the people of Artsakh.” Rep. Schiff’s full statement is available here.


     

Politics

U.S. congressional commission hearing warns of second Armenian Genocide against Artsakh

The Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission (TLHRC) of the United States Congress held a landmark hearing spotlighting Azerbaijan’s escalating aggression against the indigenous Armenian Christians of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), calling for sanctions against the Azerbaijani government in the face of a second Armenian Genocide taking place in the region, reported the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

All news from section

EU Foreign Affairs Council to hold Armenia, Azerbaijan hearings on June 26

The Foreign Affairs Council of the Council of the European Union (EU) will hold a meeting in Luxembourg on June 26, during which hearings on Armenia and Azerbaijan will also take place.

Blinken, Fidan discuss Azerbaijan-Armenia relations

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan have discussed Azerbaijan-Armenia relations, news.am informs, citing Daily Sabah.

Sam Brownback calls for U.S. congressional Nagorno Karabakh Human Rights Act, section 907 sanctions against Azerbaijan

Former U.S. Senator and former United States Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom Sam Brownback has called on U.S. lawmakers to introduce a Nagorno Karabakh Human Rights Act that would clearly stipulate the standards of protecting the security of the Armenian population of Artsakh.

European Parliament delegation gets familiarized with security situation near Hakari bridge

The delegation from the Subcommittee on Security and Defense of the European Parliament joined the European Union Mission in Armenia (EUMA) patrol, led by Head of Mission Markus Ritter, to the area near the Hakari bridge from the Armenian side, leading to the Lachin corridor, for better understanding of the security situation on the ground. As news.am informs, this is noted in the official Twitter account of the aforesaid EU civilian monitoring mission in Armenia.

‘A matter of UN Security Council’, Pashinyan warns that Azeri disregard for ICJ ruling has led to humanitarian crisis

The humanitarian situation in Nagorno Karabakh is getting worse, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan warned Thursday.

Armenia-Azerbaijan foreign ministerial meeting to take place next week

The foreign ministerial meeting between Armenia and Azerbaijan will take place next week, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said at the June 22 Cabinet meeting.

Economy

Government of Armenia to provide additional 2,9 billion AMD to Artsakh to help mitigate social tension

The Armenian government will provide an additional 2,9 billion drams to Artsakh Republic in the form of an “interstate loan” to help mitigate the social tension.

All news from section

Armenian exports, re-exports to Russia grow 187%

Exports from Armenia to Russia grew 187% in 2022, with most of the figure comprising re-exports, Finance Minister of Armenia Vahe Hovhannisyan said Monday.

World Bank forecasts 4.4% economic growth for Armenia in 2023

Global growth has slowed sharply and the risk of financial stress in emerging market and developing economies (EMDEs) is intensifying amid elevated global interest rates, according to the World Bank’s latest Global Economic Prospects report.

Artsakh State Minister held consultation on energy and security issues

On June 5, Artsakh State Minister Gurgen Nersisyan held consultation on energy and security issues.

Due to the ongoing blockade, the decline in the GDP growth comprises more than 32%

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Artsakh Republic in January-March 2023, as compared to the previous year comprised 67.9%. The decline in the economy in real terms was 32.1%.

Almost 54 times less vehicle movement recorded during the blockade

During 150 days of blockade almost 54 times less vehicle movement was recorded than should have been in case of no blockade.

Society

Armenian Health Minister: There are patients in Artsakh whose treatment is possible solely in Armenia

All departments are doing everything through all channels to resolve this situation in Artsakh REpublic, to restore the normal movement of people and goods, Armenia’s health minister told reporters Thursday, News.am informs.

All news from section

A group of representatives of the health sector received state awards

On June 21, on the occasion of the Day of Medical Workers, a group of devotees were awarded the title of “Honoured Doctor” by the decree of the President of the Republic of Artsakh.

Mulberry harvesting started in Sarushen. The results are satisfactory

These days the residents of the Sarushen community of the region of Askeran of the Artsakh Republic are engaged in harvesting mulberries.

All non-urgent medical examinations, surgeries canceled in Artsakh Republic

Since June 15, Azerbaijan has completely blocked the two-way transferring of Artsakh medical patients and the supply of medical supplies and medicine to Artsakh by the Red Cross, the Artsakh Republic Ministry of Health informs.

Azerbaijan bans all humanitarian transportation through Lachin corridor

Azerbaijan has banned all humanitarian passenger and cargo transportation through Lachin Corridor.

Artsakh's Harav community will soon be provided with round-the-clock water. Community Leader

As a result of the ongoing blockade, the stone factory in the village of Harav of the region of Askeran of the Republic of Artsakh has been closed, and its workers have lost an important source of income.

Life in Artsakh's Tsovategh goes on as usual. Community Leader

The agricultural year in the Tsovategh community of the Martuni region of the Republic of Artsakh is very active.

Military

Azerbaijani military again fires at farmer in Artsakh

Azerbaijani armed forces opened gunfire at a farmer in Artsakh on June 22, the Artsakh Republic Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

All news from section

Shots fired from the Azerbaijani position in the direction of a residential house in Chankatagh village

On June 22, at 7:25 p.m., Zori Arakelyan (born in 1983), a resident of Cchankatagh village of Martakert region, called the duty unit of the regional department and reported that an irregular round of fire was fired from the Azerbaijani position in the direction of their house.

Azerbaijan violates ceasefire, Artsakh soldier wounded

The Azerbaijani military violated the ceasefire in Artsakh Republic around 13:00 on June 22 in the direction of Martakert region, wounding Defense Army serviceman Mher K. Hakobyan.

Azerbaijan falsely accuses Artsakh of opening fire

Azerbaijan has falsely accused the Artsakh Defense Army of shooting at its positions in a latest wave of disinformation campaign.

Azerbaijani military opened gunfire at Armenia border positions

On June 22, at about 10:55 p.m. -12: 45 a.m. units of the Azerbaijani military opened fire from different caliber small arms against the Armenian combat positions located in the eastern -Verin Shorzha, Sotk- part of the frontier zone, the Armenian defense ministry said.

Artsakh MoD: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire

At around 4am Wednesday, the armed forces of Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire in the direction of the Martakert region of the Artsakh Republic by using small arms.

Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense disseminated another disinfomation

The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense (MoD) of Azerbaijan claiming that the Artsakh Republic Defense Army units opened fire, at around 8:10pm on Tuesday, in the direction of Azerbaijani positions located in the occupied territories of Shushi region of Artsakh is another disinformation.

''Artsakh Little Singers'' Ensemble held reporting concert
U.S. congressional commission hearing warns of second Armenian Genocide against Artsakh
Azerbaijani military again fires at farmer in Artsakh
Shots fired from the Azerbaijani position in the direction of a residential house in Chankatagh village
EU Foreign Affairs Council to hold Armenia, Azerbaijan hearings on June 26
more news

Analytical

Pashinyan's surrender of Artsakh to Azerbaijan is null and void

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has hinted repeatedly since the 2020 Artsakh War that Artsakh is a part of Azerbaijan. This has been his position for years. As a journalist, long before coming to power, he thought that Artsakh is a burden on Armenia.

Another Turkish attempt to attack Biden for recognizing the Armenian Genocide

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

All news from section

Interview

Iran to compete with Israel for influence in Azerbaijan, says expert

Azerbaijan doesn’t generally seek to fully cut off its relations with Iran but is rather aiming to push Iran to launch the Rasht-Astara section of the North-South corridor and build the 162km long railway, according to expert on Iran Harut Artin Arakelyan.

Without broad public support, it is not only impossible to assume the burden of responsibility, but also pointless. Samvel Babayan

Azerbaijan tried and is trying to compensate for the lack of any legal argument for its claims to Nagorno-Karabakh with aggression. Masis Mayilian

All news from section

Photos

"The Little Creator".Cultural and Entertainment Event Held in Stepanakert
"The Little Creator".Cultural and Entertainment Event Held in Stepanakert
International Day of Children celebrated in Stepanakert
International Day of Children celebrated in Stepanakert
The Artsakh Championship of Japanese Shotokan Karate-do martial arts held in Stepanakert
The Artsakh Championship of Japanese Shotokan Karate-do martial arts held in Stepanakert
Artsakh celebrates Last Bell
Artsakh celebrates Last Bell
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

''Artsakh Little Singers'' Ensemble held reporting concert

All news from section

An event dedicated to the 105th anniversary of the formation of the First Republic of Armenia held in Stepanakert

Azerbaijanis razed to the ground the Memorial of Glory perpetuating the memory of those fallen in the Great Patriotic War

The exhibition of the new collection of Shushi State Museum of Fine Arts opened in Stepanakert

Sport

Shant Sargsyan and Elina Danielian to compete at European Pairs Blitz Chess Championship

All news from section

Armenia beat Wales 4-2 in Euro 2024 qualifier in Cardiff

Olivier Giroud to donate the proceeds from the auction to Artsakh

Sports event held in Stepanakert on the eve of International Children's Day

Diaspora

Los Angeles intersection is named 'Republic of Artsakh Square'

All news from section

Turkish-Armenians to become more ‘voiceless’,warns outgoing MP Paylan as Erdogan’s ‘nationalistic’ bloc secures majority

Park in Israel’s Petah Tikva named after Charles Aznavour

Protest action in support of Artsakh held in Paris

International

U.S. to send $1.3 billion more aid to Ukraine

All news from section

Pentagon admits that counter-offensive will be tough for Ukraine

2 UAVs shot down near military depot close to Moscow

West sees CSTO as threat, tries to breed discord — Lavrov

Most Read

month

week

day

Search