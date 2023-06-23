Azerbaijani armed forces opened gunfire at a farmer in Artsakh on June 22, the Artsakh Republic Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

June 23, 2023, 09:42 Azerbaijani military again fires at farmer in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: The shooting happened after Azerbaijan generated yet another disinformation falsely claiming that it disrupted alleged engineering works by the Artsakh Defense Army.

The Azerbaijani forces opened fire in between 13:40 – 14:20, June 22, at a farmer working in his tractor in agricultural fields of Tchartar.