On June 22, at 7:25 p.m., Zori Arakelyan (born in 1983), a resident of Cchankatagh village of Martakert region, called the duty unit of the regional department and reported that an irregular round of fire was fired from the Azerbaijani position in the direction of their house.

June 23, 2023, 09:08 Shots fired from the Azerbaijani position in the direction of a residential house in Chankatagh village

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: The senior investigator who went to the scene found out that at around 13:30, Z. The roof of Arakelyan’s house.

The extent of the damage is being ascertained.

The message was passed on to the Russian peacekeeping troops.