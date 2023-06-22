EU Foreign Affairs Council to hold Armenia, Azerbaijan hearings on June 26

The Foreign Affairs Council of the Council of the European Union (EU) will hold a meeting in Luxembourg on June 26, during which hearings on Armenia and Azerbaijan will also take place.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: The discussion of the war in Ukraine is also on the agenda of this meeting.

EU ministers will then exchange views on relations between the EU and the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean, on the eve of the EU-Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) summit, scheduled for July 17-18.

Then the EU Foreign Affairs Council will hold debates on digital diplomacy and, as expected, will approve the conclusions on that matter.

Finally, hearings on Tunisia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue are planned during the meeting.