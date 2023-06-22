Azerbaijan violates ceasefire, Artsakh soldier wounded

The Azerbaijani military violated the ceasefire in Artsakh Republic around 13:00 on June 22 in the direction of Martakert region, wounding Defense Army serviceman Mher K. Hakobyan.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Azerbaijani forces used small arms in the shooting, the Defense Ministry of Artsakh Republic said in a statement.

This violation of the ceasefire by the Azerbaijani army and the wounding of the aforesaid serviceman were reported to the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh.