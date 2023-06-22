All departments are doing everything through all channels to resolve this situation in Artsakh REpublic, to restore the normal movement of people and goods, Armenia’s health minister told reporters Thursday, News.am informs.

June 22, 2023, 15:59 Armenian Health Minister: There are patients in Artsakh whose treatment is possible solely in Armenia

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Of course, the humanitarian situation in Artsakh is getting worse hour by hour because the supplies are running out. Besides, whenever planned medical assistance is delayed, the needs are not met, it already becomes an urgent need," Anahit Avanesyan said.

According to the health minister of Armenia, they are in daily contact with their Artsakh colleagues and are working together to use the local funds very strictly.

"There are patients in Artsakh whose treatment is possible solely in Armenia. The Stepanakert hospital is equipped, has a good professional team, but there are specialized [medical] areas that can be carried out only in Yerevan. The longer the road closure by Azerbaijan is, the more likely that increase is," stressed Avanesyan.