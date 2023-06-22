Blinken, Fidan discuss Azerbaijan-Armenia relations

June 22, 2023 12:25

European Parliament delegation gets familiarized with security situation near Hakari bridge

The delegation from the Subcommittee on Security and Defense of the European Parliament joined the European Union Mission in Armenia (EUMA) patrol, led by Head of Mission Markus Ritter, to the area near the Hakari bridge from the Armenian side, leading to the Lachin corridor, for better understanding of the security situation on the ground. As news.am informs, this is noted in the official Twitter account of the aforesaid EU civilian monitoring mission in Armenia.