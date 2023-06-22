Blinken, Fidan discuss Azerbaijan-Armenia relations

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan have discussed Azerbaijan-Armenia relations, news.am informs, citing Daily Sabah.
STEPANAKERT, JUNE 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: Within the framework of the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London Wednesday, Blinken and Fidan discussed the latest situation regarding Ukraine, the expansion of NATO, and the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia in the context of the events taking place in the South Caucasus.