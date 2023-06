Former U.S. Senator and former United States Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom Sam Brownback has called on U.S. lawmakers to introduce a Nagorno Karabakh Human Rights Act that would clearly stipulate the standards of protecting the security of the Armenian population of Artsakh.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 22, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Brownback was a speaker at the hearing on Safeguarding the People of Nagorno-Karabakh at the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission of the U.S. Congress.

In his speech, Brownback said that “120,000 Christians are being suffocated, blockaded by Azerbaijan”.

He said that Azerbaijan is disregarding the International Court of Justice ruling and is backed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

He called on a U.S. Congress delegation to visit Nagorno Karabakh.

Brownback said that he himself couldn’t enter Nagorno Karabakh when he tried to do so during his visit to Armenia as part of Philos Project.