The delegation from the Subcommittee on Security and Defense of the European Parliament joined the European Union Mission in Armenia (EUMA) patrol, led by Head of Mission Markus Ritter, to the area near the Hakari bridge from the Armenian side, leading to the Lachin corridor, for better understanding of the security situation on the ground. As news.am informs, this is noted in the official Twitter account of the aforesaid EU civilian monitoring mission in Armenia.

June 22, 2023, 12:25 European Parliament delegation gets familiarized with security situation near Hakari bridge

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: Markus Ritter highlighted that EU Mission in Armenia “acts in a way as a spotlight of the international community on incidents and ceasefire violations in Armenian-Azerbaijani border areas.”

And Nathalie Loiseau (France), Chair of the Subcommittee on Security and Defense of the European Parliament, expressed support for EUMA as well as “for the peace aspiration in the region,” and thanked all the involved parties for organizing the visit.