The Armenian government will provide an additional 2,9 billion drams to Artsakh Republic in the form of an “interstate loan” to help mitigate the social tension.

June 22, 2023, 12:10 Government of Armenia to provide additional 2,9 billion AMD to Artsakh to help mitigate social tension

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: The bill was approved at the Cabinet meeting on June 22.

The bill envisages providing a 2,9 billion dram interstate loan from the tax revenues of the 2023 state budget to Artsakh for additional funding aimed at mitigating the social tension in Nagorno Karabakh in the post-war period.