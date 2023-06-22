The Armenian government will provide an additional 2,9 billion drams to Artsakh Republic in the form of an “interstate loan” to help mitigate the social tension.
Government of Armenia to provide additional 2,9 billion AMD to Artsakh to help mitigate social tension
STEPANAKERT, JUNE 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: The bill was approved at the Cabinet meeting on June 22.
The bill envisages providing a 2,9 billion dram interstate loan from the tax revenues of the 2023 state budget to Artsakh for additional funding aimed at mitigating the social tension in Nagorno Karabakh in the post-war period.