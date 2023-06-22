Armenia-Azerbaijan foreign ministerial meeting to take place next week

The foreign ministerial meeting between Armenia and Azerbaijan will take place next week, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said at the June 22 Cabinet meeting.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 22, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “The meeting between the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and Azerbaijan will take place next week. Armenia has also offered Azerbaijan to hold a session of the delimitation commission, and there is a principled agreement to convene it. Armenia is also ready for the unblocking of transport and economic connections as soon as possible, under the sovereignty and jurisdiction of the parties and the principle of reciprocity,” Pashinyan said.