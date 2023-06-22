Azerbaijan put another false thesis into circulation by manipualting th relics found in the occupied territories

The Azerbaijani government propaganda machine has put another false thesis into circulation, announcing the discovery of massive relics in Akna and Shushi, which they attributed to themselves and hastened to use for groundless accusations against the Armenian side.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: Artsakh public television addressed the topic, presenting responses from Yerevan and Stepanakert stating that Baku's baseless accusations have no legal and historical grounds. Details are in the video of the Public Television of Artsakh: