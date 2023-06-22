Azerbaijan has falsely accused the Artsakh Defense Army of shooting at its positions in a latest wave of disinformation campaign.

June 22, 2023, 10:31 Azerbaijan falsely accuses Artsakh of opening fire

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Artsakh Republic Ministry of Defense said that the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense’s statement accusing the Artsakh Defense Army of opening fire on June 21 and 22 at Azerbaijani military positions in the occupied territories of the Martuni, Shushi and Askeran regions of the Republic of Artsakh is untrue.

At the same time, the Azerbaijan MoD continues to disseminate disinformation, stating that it has allegedly prevented the fortification work being carried out by the Artsakh Defense Army.