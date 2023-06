On June 22, at about 10:55 p.m. -12: 45 a.m. units of the Azerbaijani military opened fire from different caliber small arms against the Armenian combat positions located in the eastern -Verin Shorzha, Sotk- part of the frontier zone, the Armenian defense ministry said.

June 22, 2023, 09:20 Azerbaijani military opened gunfire at Armenia border positions

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: There are no casualties from the Armenian side.