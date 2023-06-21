Inaction and indifference in fact encourage Azerbaijan's genocidal actions. MFA

Artsakh Republic Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a statement on the complete blocking of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan in violation of international obligations.
On June 21, the President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan convened a meeting of the Security Council to discuss the current military-political situation surrounding Artsakh, the challenges faced and the necessary actions to be taken, the Presidential Office stated.
The Armenian, Russian and Azerbaijani deputy prime ministers will hold a new meeting of the task force on unblocking, Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan said on June 21.
Azerbaijan continues to propagate racist stereotypes and perpetuate animosities, the European Commission against Racism and Intolerance (ECRI) said in its 6th report on Azerbaijan.
The European Parliament Subcommittee on Security and Defense (SEDE) delegation led by Chair Nathalie Loiseau have joined the EU Mission in Armenia for a planned patrol to Lachin Corridor, the EU Mission in Armenia (EUMA) tweeted.
Artsakh has been under the Azerbaijani blockade for 191 days, and during this time, the movement of people and humanitarian goods was strictly limited, organized exclusively by the Red Cross and the Russian peacekeepers.
Baroness Caroline Cox, a member of the House of Lords of the United Kingdom (UK), has issued a message to the Armenian people.
Exports from Armenia to Russia grew 187% in 2022, with most of the figure comprising re-exports, Finance Minister of Armenia Vahe Hovhannisyan said Monday.
Global growth has slowed sharply and the risk of financial stress in emerging market and developing economies (EMDEs) is intensifying amid elevated global interest rates, according to the World Bank’s latest Global Economic Prospects report.
On June 5, Artsakh State Minister Gurgen Nersisyan held consultation on energy and security issues.
The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Artsakh Republic in January-March 2023, as compared to the previous year comprised 67.9%. The decline in the economy in real terms was 32.1%.
During 150 days of blockade almost 54 times less vehicle movement was recorded than should have been in case of no blockade.
World oil prices are falling Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
On June 21, on the occasion of the Day of Medical Workers, a group of devotees were awarded the title of “Honoured Doctor” by the decree of the President of the Republic of Artsakh.
These days the residents of the Sarushen community of the region of Askeran of the Artsakh Republic are engaged in harvesting mulberries.
Since June 15, Azerbaijan has completely blocked the two-way transferring of Artsakh medical patients and the supply of medical supplies and medicine to Artsakh by the Red Cross, the Artsakh Republic Ministry of Health informs.
Azerbaijan has banned all humanitarian passenger and cargo transportation through Lachin Corridor.
As a result of the ongoing blockade, the stone factory in the village of Harav of the region of Askeran of the Republic of Artsakh has been closed, and its workers have lost an important source of income.
The agricultural year in the Tsovategh community of the Martuni region of the Republic of Artsakh is very active.
The International Committee of the Red Cross facilitated on Saturday the transfer of 16 patients from blockaded Artsakh Republic to Armenia for treatment. The attendants of the patients accompanied them.
At around 4am Wednesday, the armed forces of Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire in the direction of the Martakert region of the Artsakh Republic by using small arms.
The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense (MoD) of Azerbaijan claiming that the Artsakh Republic Defense Army units opened fire, at around 8:10pm on Tuesday, in the direction of Azerbaijani positions located in the occupied territories of Shushi region of Artsakh is another disinformation.
Azerbaijani military units have again targeted the U.S.-affiliated company’s construction site in the Armenian village of Yeraskh in the latest cross-border shooting.
At 3:50pm on Tuesday, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire on the Armenian combat positions near Nerkin Hand and Srashen villages of Armenia’s Syunik Province.
Between 11:05pm Monday and 7:55am Tuesday, the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire, by using small arms, in the Martuni, Shushi, and Martakert regions of Artsakh Republic.
At 12:20am Tuesday, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire, from rifles of various calibers, in the direction of the Armenian positions located in the Kakhakn village sector of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province.
At 1:25pm Monday, units of the armed forces of Azerbaijan opened fire from various-caliber rifles at the metallurgical plant being built with foreign investment in Yeraskh village of Armenia’s Ararat Province.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has hinted repeatedly since the 2020 Artsakh War that Artsakh is a part of Azerbaijan. This has been his position for years. As a journalist, long before coming to power, he thought that Artsakh is a burden on Armenia.
Azerbaijan doesn’t generally seek to fully cut off its relations with Iran but is rather aiming to push Iran to launch the Rasht-Astara section of the North-South corridor and build the 162km long railway, according to expert on Iran Harut Artin Arakelyan.
