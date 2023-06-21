Artsakhpress

Society

A group of representatives of the health sector received state awards

On June 21, on the occasion of the Day of Medical Workers, a group of devotees were awarded the title of “Honoured Doctor” by the decree of the President of the Republic of Artsakh.

STEPANAKERT,  JUNE 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: And by the decree of the Artsakh State Minister and the Minister of Healthcare  they were awarded with certificates of appreciation and souvenirs.
As "Artsakhpress" informs, the event started with a minute of silence in memory of the soldiers of the 'White Army' who fell in all the Artsakh wars.
Artsakh Republic State Minister Gurgen Nersisyan congratulated the medical workers on the occasion of the professional day, expressing gratitude for their patriotic and impeccable work.
Нет описания.
Нет описания."The history of Artsakh is full of many difficulties, wars, victories and trials.
This would be much more difficult, perhaps even insurmountable, without the medical workers. Artsakh medical workers are the bearers of a divine mission," said G. Nersisyan.
Нет описания.
Нет описания.Нет описания.According to Vardan Tadevosyan, the Minister of Healthcare of the Republic of Artsakh, the medical workers enjoy the love and respect of the public.
"They do their job not only as individuals, but also as a team.
I am happy that they are able to organize their work in such a way that we can confidently say that the systemworks," said V. Tadevosyan.Нет описания.Нет описания.

     

Inaction and indifference in fact encourage Azerbaijan's genocidal actions. MFA

Artsakh Republic Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a statement on the complete blocking of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan in violation of international obligations.

President Harutyunyan convened a meeting of the Security Council

On June 21, the President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan convened a meeting of the Security Council to discuss the current military-political situation surrounding Artsakh, the challenges faced and the necessary actions to be taken, the Presidential Office stated.

New deputy prime ministerial meeting between Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan expected

The Armenian, Russian and Azerbaijani deputy prime ministers will hold a new meeting of the task force on unblocking, Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan said on June 21.

Armenia still the target of Azerbaijani hate speech - European Commission against Racism and Intolerance

Azerbaijan continues to propagate racist stereotypes and perpetuate animosities, the European Commission against Racism and Intolerance (ECRI) said in its 6th report on Azerbaijan.

European Parliament delegation joins EU mission in Armenia for 'planned patrol to Lachin corridor'

The European Parliament Subcommittee on Security and Defense (SEDE) delegation led by Chair Nathalie Loiseau have joined the EU Mission in Armenia for a planned patrol to Lachin Corridor, the EU Mission in Armenia (EUMA) tweeted.

All the states should take their share of responsibility and prevent the impending tragedy. Artak Beglaryan

Artsakh has been under the Azerbaijani blockade for 191 days, and during this time, the movement of people and humanitarian goods was strictly limited, organized exclusively by the Red Cross and the Russian peacekeepers.

Baroness Caroline Cox: Armenia existence without Armenian Artsakh will become more endangered than today

Baroness Caroline Cox, a member of the House of Lords of the United Kingdom (UK), has issued a message to the Armenian people.

Armenian exports, re-exports to Russia grow 187%

Exports from Armenia to Russia grew 187% in 2022, with most of the figure comprising re-exports, Finance Minister of Armenia Vahe Hovhannisyan said Monday.

World Bank forecasts 4.4% economic growth for Armenia in 2023

Global growth has slowed sharply and the risk of financial stress in emerging market and developing economies (EMDEs) is intensifying amid elevated global interest rates, according to the World Bank’s latest Global Economic Prospects report.

Artsakh State Minister held consultation on energy and security issues

On June 5, Artsakh State Minister Gurgen Nersisyan held consultation on energy and security issues.

Due to the ongoing blockade, the decline in the GDP growth comprises more than 32%

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Artsakh Republic in January-March 2023, as compared to the previous year comprised 67.9%. The decline in the economy in real terms was 32.1%.

Almost 54 times less vehicle movement recorded during the blockade

During 150 days of blockade almost 54 times less vehicle movement was recorded than should have been in case of no blockade.

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Mulberry harvesting started in Sarushen. The results are satisfactory

These days the residents of the Sarushen community of the region of Askeran of the Artsakh Republic are engaged in harvesting mulberries.

All non-urgent medical examinations, surgeries canceled in Artsakh Republic

Since June 15, Azerbaijan has completely blocked the two-way transferring of Artsakh medical patients and the supply of medical supplies and medicine to Artsakh by the Red Cross, the Artsakh Republic Ministry of Health informs.

Azerbaijan bans all humanitarian transportation through Lachin corridor

Azerbaijan has banned all humanitarian passenger and cargo transportation through Lachin Corridor.

Artsakh's Harav community will soon be provided with round-the-clock water. Community Leader

As a result of the ongoing blockade, the stone factory in the village of Harav of the region of Askeran of the Republic of Artsakh has been closed, and its workers have lost an important source of income.

Life in Artsakh's Tsovategh goes on as usual. Community Leader

The agricultural year in the Tsovategh community of the Martuni region of the Republic of Artsakh is very active.

Red Cross facilitates transfer of patients from Artsakh Republic

The International Committee of the Red Cross facilitated on Saturday the transfer of 16 patients from blockaded Artsakh Republic to Armenia for treatment. The attendants of the patients accompanied them.

Artsakh MoD: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire

At around 4am Wednesday, the armed forces of Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire in the direction of the Martakert region of the Artsakh Republic by using small arms.

Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense disseminated another disinfomation

The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense (MoD) of Azerbaijan claiming that the Artsakh Republic Defense Army units opened fire, at around 8:10pm on Tuesday, in the direction of Azerbaijani positions located in the occupied territories of Shushi region of Artsakh is another disinformation.

Azerbaijan fires at plant under construction in Armenia’s Yeraskh village

Azerbaijani military units have again targeted the U.S.-affiliated company’s construction site in the Armenian village of Yeraskh in the latest cross-border shooting.

Azerbaijan opens gunfire at Armenia military positions

At 3:50pm on Tuesday, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire on the Armenian combat positions near Nerkin Hand and Srashen villages of Armenia’s Syunik Province.

Azerbaijan violates ceasefire in Artsakh

Between 11:05pm Monday and 7:55am Tuesday, the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire, by using small arms, in the Martuni, Shushi, and Martakert regions of Artsakh Republic.

Azerbaijan fired at Armenia positions. Armenian MoD

At 12:20am Tuesday, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire, from rifles of various calibers, in the direction of the Armenian positions located in the Kakhakn village sector of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province.

Azerbaijan fires at metallurgical plant under construction in Yeraskh village

At 1:25pm Monday, units of the armed forces of Azerbaijan opened fire from various-caliber rifles at the metallurgical plant being built with foreign investment in Yeraskh village of Armenia’s Ararat Province.

Pentagon admits that counter-offensive will be tough for Ukraine
Pashinyan's surrender of Artsakh to Azerbaijan is null and void

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has hinted repeatedly since the 2020 Artsakh War that Artsakh is a part of Azerbaijan. This has been his position for years. As a journalist, long before coming to power, he thought that Artsakh is a burden on Armenia.

Another Turkish attempt to attack Biden for recognizing the Armenian Genocide

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Iran to compete with Israel for influence in Azerbaijan, says expert

Azerbaijan doesn’t generally seek to fully cut off its relations with Iran but is rather aiming to push Iran to launch the Rasht-Astara section of the North-South corridor and build the 162km long railway, according to expert on Iran Harut Artin Arakelyan.

Without broad public support, it is not only impossible to assume the burden of responsibility, but also pointless. Samvel Babayan

Azerbaijan tried and is trying to compensate for the lack of any legal argument for its claims to Nagorno-Karabakh with aggression. Masis Mayilian

"The Little Creator".Cultural and Entertainment Event Held in Stepanakert
"The Little Creator".Cultural and Entertainment Event Held in Stepanakert
International Day of Children celebrated in Stepanakert
International Day of Children celebrated in Stepanakert
The Artsakh Championship of Japanese Shotokan Karate-do martial arts held in Stepanakert
The Artsakh Championship of Japanese Shotokan Karate-do martial arts held in Stepanakert
Artsakh celebrates Last Bell
Artsakh celebrates Last Bell
An event dedicated to the 105th anniversary of the formation of the First Republic of Armenia held in Stepanakert

Azerbaijanis razed to the ground the Memorial of Glory perpetuating the memory of those fallen in the Great Patriotic War

The exhibition of the new collection of Shushi State Museum of Fine Arts opened in Stepanakert

"The Mystery of Artsakh Carpets". Carpet exhibition Held in Stepanakert

Shant Sargsyan and Elina Danielian to compete at European Pairs Blitz Chess Championship

Armenia beat Wales 4-2 in Euro 2024 qualifier in Cardiff

Olivier Giroud to donate the proceeds from the auction to Artsakh

Sports event held in Stepanakert on the eve of International Children's Day

Los Angeles intersection is named 'Republic of Artsakh Square'

Turkish-Armenians to become more ‘voiceless’,warns outgoing MP Paylan as Erdogan’s ‘nationalistic’ bloc secures majority

Park in Israel’s Petah Tikva named after Charles Aznavour

Protest action in support of Artsakh held in Paris

Pentagon admits that counter-offensive will be tough for Ukraine

2 UAVs shot down near military depot close to Moscow

West sees CSTO as threat, tries to breed discord — Lavrov

West sees CSTO as threat, tries to breed discord — Lavrov

