On June 21, on the occasion of the Day of Medical Workers, a group of devotees were awarded the title of “Honoured Doctor” by the decree of the President of the Republic of Artsakh.

June 21, 2023, 16:08 A group of representatives of the health sector received state awards

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: And by the decree of the Artsakh State Minister and the Minister of Healthcare they were awarded with certificates of appreciation and souvenirs.

As "Artsakhpress" informs, the event started with a minute of silence in memory of the soldiers of the 'White Army' who fell in all the Artsakh wars.

Artsakh Republic State Minister Gurgen Nersisyan congratulated the medical workers on the occasion of the professional day, expressing gratitude for their patriotic and impeccable work.

"The history of Artsakh is full of many difficulties, wars, victories and trials. "The history of Artsakh is full of many difficulties, wars, victories and trials.

This would be much more difficult, perhaps even insurmountable, without the medical workers. Artsakh medical workers are the bearers of a divine mission," said G. Nersisyan.

According to Vardan Tadevosyan, the Minister of Healthcare of the Republic of Artsakh, the medical workers enjoy the love and respect of the public. According to Vardan Tadevosyan, the Minister of Healthcare of the Republic of Artsakh, the medical workers enjoy the love and respect of the public.

"They do their job not only as individuals, but also as a team.