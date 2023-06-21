New deputy prime ministerial meeting between Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan expected

The Armenian, Russian and Azerbaijani deputy prime ministers will hold a new meeting of the task force on unblocking, Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan said on June 21.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 21, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “I think there will be a trilateral meeting, but there’s no agreement yet on the date,” Grigoryan told reporters.

Grigoryan said that the routes that are to be opened through the territory of Armenia will unequivocally function under Armenian legislation. Asked to elaborate why the Russian Federal Security Service will be deployed to the road in that case, Grigoryan said: “First of all, let’s talk about the border guards as part of the FSB, to clearly understand what this is about if you are quoting the 9th clause of the 9 November trilateral statement. Secondly, discussions have yet to take place on the functions and the method of implementing the functions,” Grigoryan said.