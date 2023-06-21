Pentagon admits that counter-offensive will be tough for Ukraine

The Ukrainian counter-offensive will be tough for the Kiev government’s forces and will entail casualties among their ranks, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh has said, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Our assessments have been pretty clear from the beginning. I think you know, we know as you continue to see the fights that have continued to move to the east, it's become more of a <…> battle," she told reporters at a briefing on Tuesday. "We know this is going to be a hard fight. We know this is going to take time. And we are confident that the Ukrainians have what they need."

"We have accounted for losses. We know there are going to be losses on the battlefield. That's the unfortunate part of this war," the spokesperson continued.

In her words, the United States has provided Ukraine with the systems and the capabilities that its troops need.

"We know this is going to be a tough fight. Of course the Russians are going to adapt as they would have from the beginning of the war," Singh said.

Earlier, Russia said that the armed forces of Ukraine were sustaining heavy losses during their counter-offensive.