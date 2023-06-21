European Parliament delegation joins EU mission in Armenia for 'planned patrol to Lachin corridor'

The European Parliament Subcommittee on Security and Defense (SEDE) delegation led by Chair Nathalie Loiseau have joined the EU Mission in Armenia for a planned patrol to Lachin Corridor, the EU Mission in Armenia (EUMA) tweeted.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Head of EU Mission in Armenia Markus Ritter and Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin welcome European Parliament Subcommittee on Security and Defense Chair Nathalie Loiseau and the SEDE delegation at the Sisian airfield to join EUMA for a planned patrol to Lachin corridor,” EUMA tweeted.