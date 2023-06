At around 4am Wednesday, the armed forces of Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire in the direction of the Martakert region of the Artsakh Republic by using small arms.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Armenian side has no losses, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense press service informs.

This ceasefire violation was reported to the command of the Russian peacekeeping troops in Artsakh.