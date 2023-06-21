2 UAVs shot down near military depot close to Moscow

Two drones crashed while approaching a military unit depot in Kalininets village close to Moscow in the Naro-Fominsk District. This happened as a result of the corresponding reaction of the military, the governor of the Moscow Region of Russia, Andrey Vorobyov, said on Telegram, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Today at approximately 5:30 and 5:50 in the morning, as a result of the military counterattack, two aviation-type drones fell while approaching the depot of one of the military units. Debris has been found, there are no damage or casualties. The special services are engaged, an inspection is being carried out; the area is now cordoned off now. I ask the residents to remain calm," said Vorobyov.