The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense (MoD) of Azerbaijan claiming that the Artsakh Republic Defense Army units opened fire, at around 8:10pm on Tuesday, in the direction of Azerbaijani positions located in the occupied territories of Shushi region of Artsakh is another disinformation.

June 21, 2023, 09:02 Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense disseminated another disinfomation

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: This was reported by the press service of the Artsakh MoD.