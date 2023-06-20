These days the residents of the Sarushen community of the region of Askeran of the Artsakh Republic are engaged in mulberry harvesting.

June 20, 2023, 13:02 Mulberry harvesting started in Sarushen. The results are satisfactory

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: Karen Gasparyan,the head of the Sarushen community, told "Artsakhpress".

"Our village in Artsakh is known for the production of high-quality mulberry vodka. We will make vodka and doshab from the obtained harvest," he said.

'We have planted a large amount of corn and potatoes this year.

More than three dozen families received greenhouses from the International Committee of the Red Cross, which have contributed to the development of the greenhouse economy in the community," he said, adding that the village is also engaged in animal husbandry.

Referring to the problems created in the community as a result of the blockade, the community leader noted that due to the suspension of construction works in the Republic, a part of the residents remained without work.